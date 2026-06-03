Mumbai: Gutkha Worth ₹3.25 Lakh Seized From Special Train At Vasai Road; 2 Held

Mumbai: Gutka Worth ₹3.25 Lakh Seized From Special Train At Vasai Road; 2 Held |

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on the illegal transportation of banned tobacco products through railway premises, the Western Railway Vigilance Team seized gutkha, tobacco and pan masala products worth over Rs 3.25 lakh from a train at Vasai Road railway station and apprehended two persons involved in the operation.

The seizure was made during a vigilance check conducted in Train No. 06282 Mysuru Special Fare Express at Vasai Road railway station (BSR) on June 2. The operation was carried out jointly by the Western Railway Vigilance Team along with personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and commercial department officials.

Gutka Worth ₹3.25 Lakh Seized |

During the inspection of the SLRD coach, railway authorities detected the illegal transportation of tobacco, pan masala and gutka products packed in multiple bags. Two individuals, identified as Rohit Mishra and Pankaj Sahu, were found allegedly transporting the contraband.

Officials recovered a total of 1,771 packets of tobacco and gutka products belonging to various brands from eight PVC bags. The seized consignment was valued at approximately Rs 3,25,678 based on the maximum retail price (MRP).

2 held after Gutka Worth ₹3.25 Lakh Seized |

According to railway officials, both accused were travelling without valid tickets or journey authority. Following the recovery, a detailed panchnama and inventory of the seized material were prepared at Vasai Road station in the presence of independent witnesses and railway officials.

The recovered goods, along with the apprehended individuals and relevant documents, were subsequently handed over to the Government Railway Police for further investigation and legal action.

Accused Booked Under Multiple Sections

Based on the complaint and evidence collected during the operation, the accused were booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Railways Act, 1989.

An FIR (No. 0245) was registered on June 3, 2026. The charges include Sections 223, 275 and 3(5) of the BNS, Sections 30(2)(a), 58 and 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, and Sections 147, 155 and 162 of the Railways Act. Further investigation is underway.

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