Vasai Police Bust Interstate Wildlife Smuggling Racket, Seize Ambergris Worth Rs 2.06 Crore; Four Arrested | file pic [Representative Image]

Vasai: In a major crackdown on wildlife smuggling, the Vasai Police have busted a racket involved in the illegal trade of ambergris (commonly known as whale vomit) and seized 2.058 kg of the substance valued at Rs 2.06 crore in the international market. Four accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

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According to the police, the operation was carried out on August 2, 2026, at around 7:00 pm when a patrol team from the Vasai Police Station was on routine patrol near G.G. College. Acting on a tip-off that two men were looking for buyers to sell ambergris, the police laid a trap and apprehended the suspects.

During the search, officers recovered 2.058 kg of ambergris concealed inside a black bag. The seized contraband has an estimated market value of Rs 2,06,32,000.

The two men initially arrested were identified as Anil Sunil Sawant (28), a resident of Golden Nest, Vasai, and Mehbub Hussain Qureshi (38), a resident of Bhayandar West. Based on information obtained during interrogation, police subsequently arrested Vishal Santosh Thakare (28), a resident of Malegaon in Nashik district, and Ankit alias Krishna Pahadi (28), a resident of Kannad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly procured the ambergris from Kerala and conspired to sell it in Vasai.

A case has been registered at the Vasai Police Station under Crime No. 701/2026 under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Police are continuing their investigation to trace other members of the interstate smuggling network and identify additional accused involved in the illegal trade.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik, Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Shinde, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Rokade. The action was executed by the team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Sachin Sanap, Senior Police Inspector (Crime) CSP Pawar, and officers of the Detection Branch of the Vasai Police Station.