Delhi Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Watched Porn While Driving Auto During Ride, Shares Disturbing Video |

Delhi: A woman in Delhi has alleged that a Rapido auto-rickshaw driver was watching pornographic content and behaving inappropriately while ferrying her, leading her to raise serious concerns over passenger safety. The incident came to light after the woman shared a video and a detailed account of her experience on Instagram.

Passenger Recounts Ordeal

According to her post, she had booked a Rapido auto from Safdarjung to Model Town at around 8:48 pm on Sunday. During the journey, a woman riding a two-wheeler reportedly alerted her at a traffic signal that the driver appeared to be watching inappropriate content on his mobile phone. As the biker tried to get her attention, the driver allegedly hid his phone.

The passenger claimed she then noticed the driver was breathing heavily and touching himself inappropriately while she was seated in the back of the auto. She said she was still around 30 minutes away from her destination and chose not to confront the driver immediately, as the route mostly passed through highways and she did not feel it was safe to get off or argue while travelling alone.

During the ride, she contacted Rapido's safety team and informed them that she felt unsafe. She also reportedly sent a message stating that the driver was watching porn while driving. After reaching her destination, the woman confronted the driver. According to her, he did not deny the allegation but instead claimed he was 'just watching foreign videos of women wearing short clothes.'

Questions Over Response

Expressing disappointment over the company's response, she alleged that hours after reporting the incident, she had not received any follow-up call from Rapido. In her post, the woman also thanked the unidentified biker who alerted her, saying the intervention could have prevented a more dangerous situation. She further questioned why women are often asked why they do not immediately leave unsafe situations, explaining that many instead make constant risk assessments to ensure they reach home safely.

The driver was identified in the video as Chhotulal Kumar Yadav. As of now, there are no confirmed reports of any police action against the auto driver. Rapido has also not issued any official statement regarding the allegations.