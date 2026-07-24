'Meri Gaadi, Meri Marzi': Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Forced Her To End Trip Midway After She Refused Off-Map Route In Dehradun - VIDEO

A ride home in Dehradun turned into a troubling experience for a woman who alleged that a Rapido driver asked her to get out of the vehicle midway through the journey after a disagreement over the route.

The incident, which has since gained widespread attention on social media, has reignited conversations around passenger safety, especially for women using ride-hailing services during late hours.

Instagram video details the incident

The woman, identified as Janvi Choudhary, shared a video on Instagram describing what she said happened during the ride. According to her, the driver insisted on taking a road located behind a hill, despite that route not being displayed on the navigation map within the Rapido app.

Uncomfortable with travelling on an unfamiliar road that was not reflected in the app, she said she refused to continue along that path.

A text overlay in the video read, "This guy from Rapido dropped me off in the middle of the street while it was raining."

At the beginning of the clip, Janvi can be heard telling the driver that she intended to post about the incident on social media. The driver, she claimed, appeared unconcerned by the warning.

Driver allegedly asked passenger to leave the vehicle

Janvi alleged that following the disagreement, the driver abruptly ended the trip and asked her to step out of the vehicle despite the heavy rainfall. She further claimed that when she questioned his behaviour, he responded aggressively and used abusive language.

According to her, the driver allegedly said, "Mai wahi karunga meri gaadi hai meri marzi" (I will do what I want to, it is my car so I will do as per my wish).

She also revealed that she had offered to pay the driver extra because it was already night and she believed he might not find another passenger for the return journey. However, she said the offer did not change his decision.

Questioning the platform's safety measures, she asked, "Where is woman safety, Rapido? IG you had a feature like that?"

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Passenger says she reached home safely

In a follow-up update, Janvi informed her followers that she eventually reached home safely at around 10 PM. She also said she would keep people informed about any action taken by the company regarding her complaint.

Expressing her disappointment, she wrote in the caption, "@rapidoapp literally the worst experience I’ve ever had!"

Social media users share similar experiences

The video quickly attracted significant attention online, with many users criticising the alleged conduct of the driver and calling for stronger safety measures on ride-hailing platforms.

Several commenters also shared similar experiences.

One user wrote, "Don’t use Rapido, it’s not safe for women, saying this with my personal experience."

A third user claimed, "I’ve also gone through this many times…. The difference between you and me is you posted. Especially bikers who drive nonsense …. Extra fares, Reckless driving, Abusive language, usage of alcohol... It’s too much."

Another person added, "@rapidoapp pathetic service, this is shameful."

While these comments reflect the personal experiences and opinions of individual users, they have further fueled discussions around rider accountability and customer safety on ride-hailing platforms.

Rapido responds, promises investigation

Responding publicly in the comments section, Rapido expressed regret over the reported incident and assured that it would investigate the matter.

The company stated, "This is completely unacceptable, and the safety and dignity of our customers are our highest priorities. Janvi, we want to investigate this on priority. Please send us your registered mobile number and ride ID via DM so we can review the incident immediately and take appropriate action."