 Supreme Court To Hear Tamil Nadu's Challenge Against Madras HC Order On Thirupparankundram Hill Lamp Lighting
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Supreme Court To Hear Tamil Nadu's Challenge Against Madras HC Order On Thirupparankundram Hill Lamp Lighting

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the Tamil Nadu government's plea challenging the Madras High Court's order permitting the ceremonial lighting of a lamp on Thirupparankundram hill. The court issued notice to the original petitioners but declined to stay the High Court's order. The matter has been tagged with a pending case for further hearing.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 03, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Supreme Court To Hear Tamil Nadu's Challenge Against Madras HC Order On Thirupparankundram Hill Lamp Lighting
Supreme Court To Hear Tamil Nadu's Challenge Against Madras HC Order On Thirupparankundram Hill Lamp Lighting | X

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea of the Tamil Nadu government challenging the Madras High Court order allowing the lighting of a lamp on the Thirupparankundram hill in the state.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi issued a notice to original petitioners Rama Ravikumar and others but refused to stay the high court order.

The top court tagged Tamil Nadu's plea with the pending matter and adjourned it.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led state government has challenged the January 6 order of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court that upheld the single judge's order of December 1, 2025, which had ordered that the ceremonial lamp be lit on the festival day.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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