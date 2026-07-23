Vasai Lawyers Call Off Protest After PDJ Assures New Courtrooms, More Judges & Anti-Corruption Action | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough for the overworked lower judiciary, lawyers in Vasai have called off their planned protest following marathon talks with Thane Principal District Judge (PDJ) Rajendra Dattaram Sawant, who assured them of swift infrastructural expansion, procedural changes, and a firm crackdown on corruption.

The Bar Association of Vasai and the Vasai Advocates Association had previously called for a sit-in demonstration outside the Vasai court premises on 27 July. Taking prompt note of the impending agitation, PDJ Sawant visited Vasai on 23 July and summoned representatives of the advocates' associations for extended discussions covering an array of pressing issues across the Palghar and Vasai court jurisdictions.

The advocates pointed out that while the Vasai court requires at least 40 judges to manage its heavy caseload, only 15 judges are currently posted there.

To provide immediate relief, PDJ Sawant personally inspected the site earmarked for the court's proposed permanent building. On the spot, he directed Sanjay Yadav, Assistant Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), to urgently submit a feasibility report on setting up temporary container-style courtrooms on the vacant land. Officials estimate that up to 10 makeshift courtrooms can function smoothly from the site, providing direct relief to hundreds of daily litigants.

Addressing concerns that recording witness statements under Section 164 consumes entire working days and stalls routine court business, Judge Sawant announced a major procedural change.

"I will immediately call a meeting of judges and direct that Section 164 statement recordings be scheduled after 4 pm."

Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure relates to magistrates recording confessions or statements.

The move is aimed at ensuring that regular trial hearings and other urgent court work proceed uninterrupted during normal working hours.

The lawyers' delegation also raised serious allegations of systemic corruption, stating that case files frequently go missing, after which money is allegedly demanded under the pretext of "tracing" them. PDJ Sawant assured them that strict disciplinary measures would be introduced to eliminate the practice.

The advocates also voiced concern over the disrespectful conduct of certain judges towards junior lawyers, delays in the delivery of orders, and instances in which investigating officers (IOs) leave court without permission during bail hearings, leaving matters pending indefinitely.

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