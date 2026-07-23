Bombay Bar Association, Lawyers Condemn Alleged Police Action Against Student Protesters, Seek Withdrawal Of Curbs

The Bombay Bar Association and a group of lawyers urged authorities to protect the right to peaceful protest while calling for restraint in policing demonstrations | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 23, 2026: The Bombay Bar Association (BBA) passed a resolution expressing concern over reports of police using force against students protesting alleged examination paper leaks.

The association said, "The right of citizens to assemble peacefully and to express dissent is an integral facet of the freedoms guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution."

BBA Calls For Restraint

The BBA described reports of lathi charges and tear gas against students as "deeply disturbing" if true and urged police to act with restraint. At the same time, it condemned any violence or damage to public or private property by protesters, stating that such acts "cannot be justified under any circumstances."

The BBA, in a statement issued by its President, Senior Advocate Nitin Thakker, said peaceful protest is a fundamental right protected under Article 19 of the Constitution and urged law enforcement authorities to act with restraint, proportionality and respect for citizens' dignity.

At the same time, it condemned any violence or damage to public or private property by protesters, saying, "Resort to violence undermines the legitimacy of a peaceful movement."

The association also criticised the use of force and intimidation through the filing of FIRs against protesters. It urged both the students and the government to resolve the issue through "constructive dialogue, mutual respect and reasoned discussion."

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Lawyers Oppose Prohibitory Orders

Separately, more than 140 lawyers practising before the Bombay High Court, including several senior advocates, have criticised the Mumbai Police's prohibitory orders restricting public gatherings and urged the authorities to withdraw the restrictions, saying they unnecessarily curb the constitutional right to peaceful protest.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the lawyers called on the Mumbai Police Commissioner to revoke the prohibitory orders and stop taking action against citizens participating in peaceful demonstrations.

The statement questioned the legality of back-to-back orders issued under Section 37(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, which prohibited assemblies of five or more persons across the city.

According to the lawyers, the first order was in force from July 7 to July 21, while the second runs from July 23 to August 6. They argued that the two consecutive orders, separated by only one day, appeared to be an attempt to bypass the legal requirement of obtaining the State government's approval for restrictions exceeding 15 days.

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Concerns Over Detentions

The statement, signed by 141 advocates, also raised concerns over the detention of protesters. It said constitutional courts have consistently held that restrictions on peaceful assembly must be based on specific facts and reasons and should be the least restrictive measures available. "It ought not to fall on citizens to seek recourse to already overburdened courts," the lawyers said.

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