'Come For Discussions At Any Time': Jitendra Singh Extends Fresh Invitation To CJP Protestors

The Centre on Thursday reiterated its invitation for talks with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), saying it has made multiple attempts to initiate dialogue with the protesting group while defending its response to the examination paper leak controversy and accusing the opposition of politicising the issue.

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Speaking to news agency ANI, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said the government had sent four formal proposals to the CJP leadership since Wednesday afternoon, inviting its representatives for discussions at a venue of their choice.

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"The government has sent four formal proposals for discussions with their representatives since last afternoon," Singh said. "This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time."

He added that the meeting could be held either at BJP president and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda's office or residence, stressing that the government was not concerned about protocol or prestige.

"Discussions can take place either at JP Nadda's office or residence. We do not stand on prestige. Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution," Singh said.

Appealing directly to the protestors, he described the outreach as part of the government's continued efforts for students' welfare. "Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the Centre's handling of the examination paper leak issue, describing it as a matter of utmost sensitivity affecting the future of millions of students.

She said the government had acted promptly by arresting those involved in leaking, buying and selling examination papers, even before the Prime Minister's latest announcement on further measures.

Referring to the Prime Minister's announcement of fast-track courts to deal with examination paper leak cases, Sitharaman said the move would ensure swift punishment for those responsible.

"Those who have done this terrible crime against the young generation of our country will be punished at the earliest," she said, adding that the initiative was aimed at reassuring students and parents that the integrity of examinations would be protected.

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Sitharaman also criticised the Congress, accusing it of attempting to exploit a sensitive issue for political gains. She said the government had agreed to the opposition's demand for a debate in Parliament and had even deputed ministers to engage with protestors despite the demonstration being held without permission.

According to the Finance Minister, the opposition continued to impose fresh conditions and disrupt parliamentary proceedings despite the government's willingness to hold a full-fledged discussion.

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"Using NEET, using young minds, young students, the Congress party is doing what they are notorious for, disruption of the House," she alleged, claiming the opposition was avoiding debate because it would expose the government's actions against those responsible for the paper leaks.

She appealed to the opposition, particularly the Congress, to participate in a comprehensive discussion in Parliament, saying the government was prepared to answer questions and consider additional measures if required. "They don't want solutions," Sitharaman alleged, accusing the opposition of preferring disruption over constructive debate.