Vasai Factory Tragedy: 54-Year-Old Worker Dies After Transformer Radiator Falls On Him In Naigaon East |

Vasai: In a tragic workplace accident, a 54-year-old worker died after a transformer radiator allegedly came loose and fell on him while he was working at a factory in Kaman, Naigaon East.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Ashok Kisan Wagh, 54, a resident of Kaman.

🚨 Naigaon Factory Accident: Worker Dies After Transformer Radiator Ceiling Collapses



A 54-year-old worker, Ashok Kisan Wagh, died after the ceiling of a transformer radiator suddenly collapsed on him at a factory in Kaman, Naigaon East.



He was rushed to a hospital but was… pic.twitter.com/EqEXapfjDf — Vasai Virar (@vasaivirarinfra) September 7, 2026

The incident occurred at around 1 pm on Friday when Wagh was carrying out his routine work at the factory. A transformer radiator reportedly came loose and suddenly fell on him, leaving him seriously injured, Loksatta reported.

Following the incident, Wagh was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead.

Police probe factory accident

After receiving information about the incident, Naigaon Police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Police are conducting further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the worker's death, including safety arrangements at the factory.

26-year-old worker electrocuted in Mulund

Meanwhile, in a separate workplace accident reported in Mumbai, a 26-year-old worker died after allegedly suffering an electric shock while working at a construction site near Sambhaji Garden in Mulund East on August 13.

The deceased has been identified as Shahjahan Ibran Ali, a native of Katihar in Bihar.

Following an investigation into his death, Navghar Police registered a case against 42-year-old contractor and site supervisor Mohammed Azhar Ivasuddin Ali for allegedly causing the worker's death through negligence at the construction site.

According to reports, Police Sub-Inspector Aarti Mohanrao Bhandare, who was on night duty at Navghar Police Station, received information from Veer Savarkar Hospital in Mulund East that Shahjahan had been brought to the hospital after suffering an electric shock.

Doctors declared him dead at around 9.30 pm.

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