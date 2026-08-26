Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Mulund Construction Worker Dies Of Electrocution; Contractor Booked For Alleged Negligence And Safety Lapses

A 26-year-old worker died after allegedly coming into contact with an exposed live electrical wire at a Mulund East construction site | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 25, 2026: The Navghar police have registered a case against a 42-year-old contractor and site supervisor, Mohammed Azhar Ivasuddin Ali, for allegedly causing the death of a construction worker due to negligence at a construction site in Mulund East.

The deceased, Shahjahan Ibran Ali, 26, a native of Katihar, Bihar, died of electrocution while working at a construction site near Sambhaji Garden in Mulund East on August 13.

Police Begin Investigation

According to the FIR, Police Sub-Inspector Aarti Mohanrao Bhandare, who was on night-duty station officer duty at Navghar police station, received information from Veer Savarkar Hospital, Mulund East, that Shahjahan Ali had been brought to the hospital after suffering an electric shock. He was declared dead at around 9.30 pm.

Police initially registered an accidental death case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and began an investigation. The body was sent to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for a post-mortem examination. The medical officer attributed the cause of death to electrocution.

During the investigation, police recorded the statement of eyewitness Sodalam Ashraf Ali, 24. Based on his information, police conducted a spot panchnama and seized a black electrical wire from the site. According to the police, the wire was in a severely deteriorated condition, with electrical conductors exposed at several places.

Fatal Electric Shock

The deceased had reportedly been working at the construction site of Bhanudarshan Society, near Sambhaji Garden, for about a month.

On the night of the incident, at around 8.30 pm, he was involved in concrete-filling work using a concrete vibrator machine. An exposed halogen-light wire was reportedly hanging at the site.

While Shahjahan was attempting to move the wire aside, he came into contact with the live electrical supply and suffered a fatal electric shock, the eyewitness told police.

Workers Alleged Safety Lapses

Police said Shahjahan and other workers had been employed by contractor Mohammed Azhar Ivasuddin Ali for the past one to two years. Workers allegedly told police that they were not provided adequate safety equipment.

They also alleged that the contractor made workers perform hazardous construction work after dark under halogen lights even after a full day's work.

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The Navghar police have registered a case against the contractor under Sections 106(1) and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 161 and 162 of the Electricity Act. Further investigation is underway.

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