Updated on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 01:28 AM IST

Varsha Gaikwad appointed member of the Congress screening committee for UP assembly polls

The Maha School Education Minister has been appointed as a member of the screening committee for the upcoming UP assembly elections
Sanjay Jog
Mumbai: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has been appointed as a member of the screening committee headed by former minister Jitendra Singh for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Gaikwad, who was in Hingoli to review the Covid-19 and flood situation as the district guardian minister, told the Free Press Journal, "The party has yet again assigned me for the organisational work in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the party had appointed me in the elections to Delhi Municipal Corporation and Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh assemblies. This also gives an opportunity to connect with the booth-level workers. I will give my 100%," she noted.

She further added that in Madhya Pradesh she was involved in the poll management and organisational work in 64 assembly seats of which Congress had bagged 40 seats in the 2018 assembly polls.

Gaikwad said the Congress party has worked hard to reach out to the people and provide them all the possible help during the Covid-19 crisis in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country. The party has been aggressively taking up issues relating to farmers’ distress, crime against women and law and order there.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 01:28 AM IST
