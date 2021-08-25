e-Paper Get App

Union minister Narayan Rane to move an application on Wednesday in Bombay High Court for quashing of FIRs against him
Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 11:36 AM IST

FYJC Admission 2021: First merit list to be declared on August 27, says Varsha Gaikwad

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

The first merit list for first-year junior colleges (FYJC) admissions will be declared on 11thadmission.org.in on August 27, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced via her official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The cut-off list will be declared for over 3 lakh students from MMR and areas within the corporation limits of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Amravati, and Nashik. Out of more than 3.75 lakh applications for this round around 3.06 lakh were accepted, the Education Minister said.

“Status of registrations and eligible applications for the 1st general round of Centralised Online Admission to FYJC 2021-22 for the MMR and areas within the corporation limits in Pune, Pimpri Chinchward, Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik. Refer: https://11thadmission.org.in for more details,” she wrote on Twitter.

“The allotment list and cut-off list for this round of admissions will be displayed on August 27. Three more rounds to follow. New registrations will be accepted during these rounds too," she further wrote.

The admissions for Class 11 students are being conducted based on marks obtained on Class 10 and internal assessments. All Quota admissions will be available from 23 to 30 August 2021 (Except 25 and 26 August). However, quota (Management and In-house) seat surrender will be available from 17 to 30 August 2021 (except 25 and 26 August).

Application form Part-1 edit and Option from Part-2 filling will remain closed from 23 to 30 August 2021, whereas new student registration and Part-1 process will continue till the end of the admission process.

The Bombay High Court had earlier cancelled the Common Entrance Test (CET) which was to be conducted by the Maharashtra government for admissions to junior colleges observing that it was “gross injustice” and directed the state to complete the admission process in six weeks based on marks obtained on Class 10 and internal assessments.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 11:36 AM IST
