 Vande Bharat Express trains get overwhelming response in Maharashtra, cross 1L passenger mark
Immense popularity of the trains has registered a revenue of Rs8.60 crore since their introduction on February 11

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express have carried 1,00,259 passengers in a period of 32 days. The immense popularity of these trains has registered a revenue of Rs8.60 crore since their introduction on February 11.

The 22225 Mumbai-Solapur registered revenue of Rs2.07 crore from 26,028 passengers who boarded from CSMT, Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduwadi. The 22226 Solapur-Mumbai registered revenue of Rs2.23 crore from 27,520 passengers from Solapur, Kurduwadi and Pune.

The 22223 Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi registered revenue of Rs2.05 crore from 23,296 passengers from CSMT, Dadar, Thane and Nashik Road. The 22224 Sainagar Shirdi-Mumbai registered revenue of Rs.2.25 crore from 23,415 passengers from Sainagar Shirdi and Nashik Road.

Train has better facilities

The train has superior passenger amenities such as on-board Wi-Fi infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, plush interiors, bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free amenities, diffused LED lighting, charging points beneath every seat, individual touch-based reading lights and concealed roller blinds. It also has better heat ventilation and air-conditioning system with a UV lamp for a germ-free supply of air. The intelligent air- conditioning system adjusts the cooling according to the climate conditions/occupancy.

The Vande Bharat Trains were flagged off by Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister on February 10 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai. The Mumbai-Solapur-Mumbai is the 9th Vande Bharat Train in the country and the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi-Mumbai is the 10th.

The tremendous success of these trains has given a fillip to providing modern, comfortable and hi-speed transport to its esteemed passengers by railways.

