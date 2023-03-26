'If Mumbaikars want, Railways will run metro version of Vande Bharat in city': Ashwini Vaishnaw | FPJ

"'Made in India’ Vande Metro trains would be ready to roll out by 2024; if Mumbaikars want, we will introduce it in the suburban section of Mumbai too," said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, on Sunday in Jammu.

Vande Metro trains will give suburban passengers higher speeds and comfort. Notably, air-conditioned (AC) locals are already gaining popularity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Vande Metro similar to Regional trans of Europe

The concept of Vande Metro is said to be similar to that of ‘Regional Trans’ trains of Europe. They will be similar to local trains but will travel much faster. It is going to be a rapid train that will give passengers a world-class shuttle-like experience.

According to Vaishnaw, pitching for faster and hassle-free connectivity between two cities, the railways has decided to offer two types of Vande Metro services–Vande Metro Rapid and Vande Metro Regional for intra-city and intercity travelers across the country"

In Mumbai, over 3,000 suburban services are operated every day by Central and Western Railway, which are being used by more than 70 lakh passengers.

"USRL project will be a game changer," says Vaishnaw

Speaking about the rail link project in Jammu, Vaishanaw said, "Construction marvel in the tough Himalayan terrain the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramul Link (USBRL) project will prove to be a game changer in the overall development of the region, generating immense opportunities for transport, trade, and tourism.

"205 km of approach roads constructed for the project have provided connectivity to inaccessible areas. 73 villages (around 1.5 lakh people) have benefited from them," said Vaishnaw, adding that more than 500 lakh man-days of employment have been generated in the Katra-Banihal section of the project so far. 65% of employment has been given to locals.

Apart from that, permanent jobs were given in Railways to 799 eligible land givers. Similarly, skill development training is given to artisans; most beneficiaries are now employed.

Under corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities schools are constructed in Ramban district at a cost of ₹4 crores each. Apart from that 9 ambulances, 15 motorized wheelchairs are provided in the Reasi and Ramban districts.