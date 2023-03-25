Rajasthan gets its first Vande Bharat train, official run expected to start in April

Rajasthan has got its first Vande Bharat high-speed train, which reached Ajmer from Chennai on Saturday morning. The first route of the train will be from Ajmer to Delhi via Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurugram.

According to railway officials, the trial run of the train will start next week and after clearing operational issues and maintenance the official run is expected to start in first week of April. It will run six-days a week. There will be 16 coaches with two executive chair car coaches.

Speed of the train will be increased gradually to reduce travel time

The Vande Bharat train will reduce the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi. As per the officials initially, it will take around 4 hours 10 minutes to reach Delhi from Jaipur and by the time the speed of the train is increased the travel time will reduce to around two hours. Currently, the fastest train available between Delhi and Jaipur is Shatabdi which takes around 4.45 hours to reach Delhi.

The travel time between Jaipur and Delhi has been reduced by road too, after the recently inaugurated Dausa-Delhi Expressway which is the part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. It has cut the travel time between the two cities by around two hours.

