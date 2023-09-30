'Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Will Contest All 48 Seats In Maharashtra For Lok Sabha 2024 Polls,' Says Prakash Ambedkar |

In a bold move, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday announced that his party will contest all 48 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming 2024 elections. "We will contest all 48 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections. Party units have started preparations for the Lok Sabha polls," stated the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) party chief Prakash Ambedkar, as per reports in news agency ANI. "I will contest from Akola Lok Sabha constituency," he added.

Ambedkar, addressing the media at the party headquarters in Mumbai, expressed his frustration over the lack of response from President Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress party. Despite VBA's attempts to engage in dialogue about potential participation in the INDIA alliance, the Congress party has not reciprocated.

Ambedkar highlighted that the Congress claimed to have not received any formal proposal from VBA about joining the alliance, prompting him to send a letter on September 1, seeking discussion on terms and conditions for collaboration.

The Waiting Game And Simultaneous Preparations

While awaiting a response from the Congress, VBA is not idling. The party has decided to wait until the eleventh hour for an invitation from the Congress while simultaneously initiating preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Amidst this uncertainty, Ambedkar declared his candidacy from the Akola Lok Sabha constituency, underscoring VBA's determination to participate fully in the democratic process.

Rallies And Discontent Amongst MVA Constituents

In the midst of this political chess game, VBA is not shying away from public engagement. Rallies are planned in significant constituencies like Beed, Satara, and Satana (Nashik), aiming to bolster grassroots support.

Ambedkar lamented the lack of communication and cooperation among the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents, including Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT). He highlighted a glaring absence of meetings and discussions concerning seat-sharing, leaving the alliance in a state of discord.

