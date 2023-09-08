Mumbai News: VBA Leader Prakash Ambedkar Lashes Out At Congress-NCP, Accuses Them Of 'Political Untouchability'

Mumbai News: VBA Leader Prakash Ambedkar Lashes Out At Congress-NCP, Accuses Them Of Favouring Untouchability | FPJ

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Adv Prakash Ambedkar has accused the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of observing untouchability in politics.

While Ambedkar was upset over him being kept away from the recent INDIA meet in Mumbai, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar's comments angered him further and the leader took to microblogging site X hitting out at the Congress and said that he was kept away from the meeting because the Congress and NCP still follow untouchability.

Wadettiwar's response angers Ambedkar

Shiv Sena (UBT), which has already entered into alliance with the VBA, was the host of the INDIA meet. That was one of the reasons why it was being speculated that Ambedkar would be invited to the meeting. However, he was kept away. While replying to a question in this regard Wadettiwar, while implying that no invitation was needed for the meeting, had said, "Was it a Satyanarayan Pooja for him to be invited?" This angered Ambedkar and he took to microblogging site X levelling serious allegations against the Congress and the NCP.

Congress-NCP practicing political untouchability: Ambedkar

"Not just in society, but in politics also we are still being treated as untouchables. With the advent of BJP-RSS, both the Congress and the NCP - the propagators and believers of orthodox Sanatan Dharma have started practicing untouchability in politics," Ambedkar said in his post on the microblogging site.

He also asked, "If an invitation was not needed for the INDIA alliance meeting, why invitations were being sent out to various parties?"

Ambedkar further stated that even Lalu and Stalin, who are heavy-weight socialists within the marginalised sections, too wouldn't have been invited had their help wasn't needed to drive the alliance.