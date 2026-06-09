Valve Fault At Malabar Hill Reservoir Hits Water Supply In Several Areas Of South Mumbai's Walkeshwar; BMC Shares Major Update

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on June 9 said that a fault in the valve at the Malabar Hill Reservoir was disrupting water supply in South Mumbai's Walkeshwar area.

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According to the civic body, the malfunction was detected at around 7:44 a.m. The disruption has affected several localities, including Walkeshwar Road, the stretch from Bandstand to Teen Batti, the area between Teen Batti and Lok Bhavan, as well as Banganga, Sagar Nagar, and Ramkund Nagar.

Repair Work Underway

Currently, the civic body said that the repair work on the valve is underway and has urged citizens to use water sparingly during the repair period. It also added that during the repair period, water supply will be provided after 10 a.m. through alternative arrangements.

Earlier on Sunday, water supply to several parts of Kurla and adjoining areas was suspended on Sunday after a 1,200-mm-diameter water pipeline was damaged at Tilak Nagar Nala on 90 Feet Road in Kurla. According to the civic body, repair work on the damaged pipeline began on Saturday night and continued through Sunday. As a result, water supply in the affected areas remained suspended throughout the day until the repair work was completed. The repair was finally completed by Monday morning.

Tanker Association Calls Indefinite Strike

Meanwhile, this comes at a time when the BMC has enforced a 10 per cent water cut across the city to ensure an adequate water supply until August 19. At a time when the city is grappling with a water shortage, the Mumbai Water Tanker Association has also called for an indefinite strike from 12 am on June 7, escalating concerns over the city's water supply.

The water stock in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai has now dropped to 1,96,141 million litres (ML), or 13.55 per cent of total capacity, amid the delayed monsoon season. According to the BMC's latest data on June 6, the full supply level (FSL) of water has reached 14,47,363 ML, while, shockingly, the useful water stock in the Upper Vaitarna lake has fallen to zero.