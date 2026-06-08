Mumbai: Water Supply Restored In Kurla & Surrounding Areas After Major Pipeline Repair; Low-Pressure Supply Likely Today |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday successfully completed repair work on the damaged 1,200-mm-diameter water pipeline at Tilak Nagar Nala on the 90-Feet Road in Kurla (South), restoring a key section of the city's water distribution network after an intensive overnight operation.

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According to civic officials, the pipeline, located nearly five metres below the road surface, was fully exposed during the repair process. Engineers replaced a damaged section measuring approximately 1.5 metres in length, restoring the pipeline's operational efficiency to its original condition.

MGL Pipeline Closeby Posed Major Risk

The repair operation posed major technical challenges due to the presence of a 300-mm-diameter Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) pipeline on one side of the excavation site and the pile foundation of a nearby bridge on the other. Despite these constraints, BMC engineers and staff carried out the work with extreme caution and meticulous planning to avoid damage to surrounding infrastructure.

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Water Supply Restoration Underway

The pipeline repair had disrupted water supply to several parts of Kurla and adjoining areas, impacting residents across multiple civic divisions. Following the successful completion of the work, the BMC has begun restoring water supply to affected areas under divisions 156, 158, 161, 162, 163, 164, 165, 166, 167, 168 and 171. However, civic officials cautioned that water supply today may continue to be delayed and available at low pressure as the network gradually returns to normal operations.

The BMC is closely monitoring the restoration process and expects the water distribution system to stabilise progressively. Residents have been advised to use water judiciously until regular supply and pressure are fully restored across all affected localities.

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