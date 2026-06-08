Mumbai: Water Supply Suspended In Parts Of Kurla After Major Pipeline Damage, Low-Pressure Supply Likely Today; Check Areas Affected |

Mumbai: Water supply to several parts of Kurla and adjoining areas was suspended on Sunday after a 1,200-mm-diameter water pipeline was damaged at Tilak Nagar Nala on 90 Feet Road in Kurla. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said repair work is being carried out on a war footing on Monday and is being continuously monitored by civic officials.

According to the civic body, repair work on the damaged pipeline began on Saturday night and continued through Sunday. As a result, water supply in the affected areas will remain suspended throughout the day until the repair work is completed.

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The BMC has also warned that water supply on Monday, June 8, is expected to resume late and at low pressure as the distribution system gradually returns to normal operations following the repairs.

List Of Areas Affected Due To Pipeline Damage

The affected areas include Ashok Vihar, Bamanwada Pada, Sonani Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Raju Nagar, Veer Savarkar Nagar, Mahatma Phule Nagar, Tanaji Nagar, Jarimari, Kurla-Andheri Road, Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road, Satya Nagar, Kajupada, Ghaswala Compound, Sundarbaug, Navpada, Milind Nagar, Premier Road, Christian Gaon, MHADA Colony, Bail Bazaar, Sandesh Nagar, Kranti Nagar, Brahminwadi, Buddha Colony, Patelwadi, Taximen Colony, Kapadia Nagar, Line Garden, Station Road and Chafe Galli, among other areas.

Officials confirmed that all necessary measures are being taken to complete the repair work at the earliest and restore normal supply. The civic administration has appealed to residents in the affected areas to use water sparingly and cooperate until the situation normalises.

The disruption is expected to impact thousands of households, housing societies and commercial establishments across Kurla and nearby areas. Residents have been advised to plan water usage carefully as supply is likely to remain affected until the pipeline network is fully restored.

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