 1200 mm Water Main Line Damaged During Bridge Work In Kurla, Water Supply Hit In L Ward Areas Including Sakinaka
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1200 mm Water Main Line Damaged During Bridge Work In Kurla, Water Supply Hit In L Ward Areas Including Sakinaka

During piling work for a bridge on Kurla 90 Feet Road, a 1200 mm main water pipeline was damaged on Saturday evening, disrupting supply to Kurla East & West and Sakinaka. BMC Hydraulic officials said restoration is being done at war footing despite challenges posed by a nearby gas line. Work includes excavation, and repairing leaks, with normal supply expected to resume by early Monday.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, June 07, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
1200 mm Water Main Line Damaged During Bridge Work In Kurla, Water Supply Hit In L Ward Areas Including Sakinaka
1200 mm Water Main Line Damaged During Bridge Work In Kurla, Water Supply Hit In L Ward Areas Including Sakinaka |

Mumbai: A 1200 mm main water line was damaged during a bridge construction work on Kurla 90 Feet road on Saturday evening, adversely affecting water supply in civic L ward, including Kurla East & West, Sakinaka areas of Mumbai. The restoration work faced challenges as the local has a Mahanagar Gas pipeline. However, the work is been carried at war footing and is expected to be completed by early hours of Monday, officials from BMC hydraulic department said.

Restoration Work Faces Gas Pipeline Challenge

As per the BMC officials, the civic Bridge Department is presently carrying out bridge construction work at 90 feet road Kurla West. During the piling work, the main water pipeline (water main line) has been damaged, resulting in disruption of the water main line. It was therefore necessary that the damaged water main line be repaired on an urgent basis, due to this disruption, the water supply to the Kurla L-Ward area may be adversely affected."

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As of Sunday night, the officials said the more 9 to 10 hours are required to complete the restoration work. The work includes cutting the damaged pipeline, excavation, arresting the leakages and repairs. 

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