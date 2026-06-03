Pipeline Burst Causes Massive Water Wastage In Mumbai's Saki Naka; BMC Repairs Hours After Complaint - WATCH

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken swift action after a pipeline burst was reported on Andheri Kurla Road in Mumbai's Saki Naka area on June 3. The civic teams responded to the incident and initiated the necessary measures to repair the pipeline burst.

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The video of the incident was shared by GalliNews on X (Formerly Twitter). The visuals showed water gushing out like a fountain and flooding the roadway, showing the extent of the leak. However, soon after the video was posted on social media, the BMC registered a complaint on the MARG (Management and Redressal of Grievances) system of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. Within minutes, officials from the city's L Ward shared an update and shared images from the site showing the repair completed.

Your complaint has been attended by our team. Checkout the photographs attached herewith. Thanks for interacting with us! pic.twitter.com/maUrm9msiv — WARD L BMC (@mybmcWardL) June 3, 2026

Meanwhile, the incident comes at a time when the BMC has imposed a 10 per cent water cut from May 15 to ensure adequate water supply until August 19. Not just this, the water stock in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai has dropped to 2.13 lakh million litres (ML), or 15.30 per cent of total capacity.

The city consumes around 4,000 ML of water daily from seven lakes, including Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Tulsi, Vihar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna. Civic data as of June 2 showed that the useful water content in Upper Vaitarna has been exhausted, while Modak Sagar stood at 33.89 per cent, Vihar at 45.71 per cent, Tulsi at 27.10 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 22.21 per cent, Bhatsa at 14.57 per cent and Tansa at 10.58 per cent.

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