Major Water Pipeline Leak Disrupts Supply In South Mumbai, Several Areas To Face Water Cut Today; Check Details

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Mumbai: A major leak was detected in a 1650 mm diameter main water pipeline on Dr E. Moses Road near Famous Studio, leading the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to undertake emergency repair work on a war footing.

According to the civic body’s Public Relations Department, the leak was discovered late Wednesday night after the pipeline developed a crack, leading to heavy water leakage. Due to the scale of the repair work, the water supply will remain completely shut in several parts of the D, E and G South wards on Thursday, May 7.

The BMC has appealed to residents in the affected areas to use water sparingly and cooperate with the administration during the disruption.

Check Areas Affected Due To Water Cut

In the D Ward, areas including Lamington Road, M.S. Ali Road, J. Boman Behram Marg, R.S. Nimkar Marg, Grant Road East, Dr D.B. Marg, Pathhe Bapurao Marg, and the entire Mumbai Central locality will face a complete water shutdown. Supply will also remain suspended in Tardeo, M.P. Mills Compound, B.B. Nakashe Marg, Ambedkar Nagar Colony and parts of Keshavrao Khadye Road.

Meanwhile, areas such as Thakurdwar, M.K. Road, J.S.S. Road, Girgaon Road, Hughes Road, Babulnath Road and Chowpatty Road will receive water at low pressure.

In the E Ward, complete water cuts will affect K.K. Marg, B.J. Marg, Sane Guruji Marg, Kasturba Hospital, Maulana Azad Road, Delisle Road, Dr Anandrao Nair Road, Maratha Mandir Road, Agripada, Kamathipura lanes 1 to 14 and surrounding localities. The G South Ward will also witness complete disruption in areas including J.R. Boricha Marg, Sane Guruji Marg, and Dhobi Ghat.

Repair operations are being carried out on priority to restore normal supply at the earliest. Residents have been advised to store adequate water and avoid unnecessary usage until the repair work is completed.

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