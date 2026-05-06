24-Hour Water Cut Announced In Mira-Bhayandar & Parts Of Thane From May 7 Due To MIDC Maintenance

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Thane: The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has announced a 24-hour suspension of water supply from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to parts of Mira-Bhayandar city starting Thursday, May 7.

According to the civic body’s Water Supply and Sewerage Department, supply from the Barvi Water Treatment Plant at Jambhul will be halted from 12 pm on May 7 to 12 pm on May 8. However, water supplied through the STEM Authority will continue during this period, though residents may face low pressure and delayed supply.

Officials stated the decision was taken following a meeting with the Water Resources Department on April 23, amid concerns of a potentially delayed monsoon, as reported by Mid-day. The civic body cited the impact of El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) as key factors that could affect rainfall, prompting precautionary measures to prevent future water shortages.

As per MBMC data, the city received a total of 199.383 million litres per day (MLD) of water on May 5, including 117.057 MLD from MIDC and 82.326 MLD from the STEM Authority. The civic body has appealed to residents to use water judiciously and cooperate during the temporary disruption.

Water Cut Announced In Thane Too

Meanwhile, similar disruptions have been announced in Thane. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said several areas will face a 24-hour water cut from 12 pm on May 7 to 12 pm on May 8 due to maintenance work by MIDC.

The work involves urgent repairs and upgradation of Barvi gravity pipelines 1, 2, and 3 at the Jambhul Water Treatment Plant reservoir. During this period, water supply will remain completely suspended in areas under Diva, Mumbra (excluding parts of wards 26 and 31), and Kalwa.

Additionally, areas such as Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, Nehru Nagar in the Wagle ward committee, and Lower Kolshet village under the Manpada ward committee will also be affected.

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