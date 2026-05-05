Attention Thanekars! Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 24-Hour Water Shutdown From May 7 For Pipeline Maintenance; Key Areas Affected

TMC announces 24-hour water shutdown across Thane for Barvi pipeline maintenance work | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane, May 5: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a scheduled 24-hour water supply disruption affecting several key areas of the city. The shutdown is slated to begin at 12:00 pm on Thursday, May 7, 2026, and will continue until 12:00 pm on Friday, May 8, 2026.

The outage is necessitated by essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrade works being undertaken by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Reason for shutdown

According to the official press release (No. 165) issued by the TMC Public Relations Department, technical teams will be carrying out urgent repairs and system upgrades on Barvi Gravity Pipelines 1, 2, and 3 at the Jambhul Water Treatment Plant’s High-Level Reservoir (HSR). These works are critical to ensuring the long-term reliability of the city’s water distribution network.

Affected areas

Residents in the following jurisdictions will face a total suspension of water supply during the 24-hour window:

. Diva Ward Committee: All areas.

. Kalwa Ward Committee: All areas.

. Mumbra Ward Committee: All areas (with the exception of some pockets in Ward Nos. 26 and 31).

. Wagle Ward Committee: Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, and Nehru Nagar.

. Manpada Ward Committee: Kolshet Khalcha Gaon.

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Official advisory for citizens

The civic body has warned that once the supply is restored on Friday afternoon, water may be supplied at low pressure for the following 24 to 48 hours while the system stabilises.

The TMC has urged citizens to:

. Store adequate water in advance of the Thursday noon deadline.

. Exercise economy in water usage during the shutdown and the subsequent restoration period.

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