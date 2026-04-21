Attention Thanekars! Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 24-Hour Water Cut From April 23 For MIDC Maintenance Work; Check Affected Areas

TMC announces 24-hour water shutdown across Thane for MIDC maintenance, multiple areas to be affected | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane, April 21: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a scheduled 24-hour water shutdown starting from Thursday, April 23, 2026, affecting several key wards across the city. The disruption is necessitated by urgent technical upgrades and maintenance work being carried out by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Schedule of disruption

The water supply will be completely suspended during the following window:

Start: Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 12:00 PM

End: Friday, April 24, 2026, at 12:00 PM

Total Duration: 24 hours

Affected areas

The shutdown will impact residents in the following Ward Committee jurisdictions:

Diva & Kalwa: Total water shutdown across all areas.

Mumbra: Complete shutdown (excluding parts of Ward No. 26 and 31).

Wagle Estate & Majiwada-Manpada: Water supply will be halted specifically in the Kolshet Khalkha Village area.

Reason for shutdown

According to the TMC Public Relations Department, the MIDC will be performing critical infrastructure upgrades on the Barvi Gravity Channel Nos. 1, 2, and 3 located at the Jambhul Water Treatment Plant reservoir. These works are essential for the long-term stabilisation of the city’s water network.

Official advisory for citizens

The Water Supply Department has issued the following guidelines for residents:

Store water in advance: Citizens are urged to store sufficient water before Thursday afternoon.

Post-shutdown pressure: Once the supply resumes on Friday afternoon, water is expected to be supplied at low pressure for the following 1 to 2 days.

Judicious usage: The administration has requested residents to use water sparingly during the restoration period to ensure equitable distribution.

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"We request citizens to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation during this maintenance period and use water cautiously to minimise inconvenience," stated a TMC official.

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