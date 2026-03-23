Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 24-Hour Water Cut From March 27 Due To Pipeline Work

Water supply to be disrupted across several Thane areas due to major pipeline interconnection project | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane, March 23: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a scheduled 24-hour water shutdown starting from Friday, March 27, 2026, at 9:00 AM until Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 9:00 AM.

Pipeline work under elevated road project

The disruption is due to essential infrastructure work being carried out by the MMRDA. As part of the elevated road project from Anand Nagar to Saket, a newly laid 900 mm diameter pipeline must be interconnected to the existing network, replacing the older 813 mm line.

Areas to be affected

The shutdown will impact several localities, including Indira Nagar, Lokmanyanagar (Pada 2, 3, 4), Srinagar, Kisan Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Ramnagar, Rupadevi Pada, and the Yeoor area.

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Advisory for residents

TMC officials have cautioned that once the supply resumes on Saturday morning, water may be released at low pressure for the following 48 hours. Citizens are urged to store sufficient water in advance and use resources sparingly during this period.

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