Thane Municipal Corporation Presents ₹6,221 Crore Budget For 2026–27 With No Tax Hike, Focus On Green And Welfare Initiatives

Thane Municipal Corporation unveils ₹6,221 crore budget prioritising infrastructure, sustainability and citizen welfare | File Photo

Thane, March 23: In a move aimed at balancing urban development with citizen relief, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao presented a Rs 6,221.12 crore budget for the fiscal year 2026–27.

The budget, presented before the General Body with Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar presiding, notably proposes no new taxes or price hikes for the residents of Thane.

The administration has shifted its focus toward enhancing revenue through improved collection efficiency and financial discipline, rather than increasing the tax burden on citizens.

Key financial highlights (2026–27)

The budget outlines a strategic roadmap for the city's growth, prioritising infrastructure, health, and education.

Total Budget Outlay: Rs 6,221.12 crore

Estimated Revenue Income: Rs 4,078 crore

Revenue Expenditure: Rs 3,818.17 crore

Capital Expenditure: Rs 2,401.55 crore (Dedicated to infrastructure and development)

Closing Balance: Rs 1.40 crore

Transport Budget (TMT): A separate budget of Rs 791.86 crore was presented by Transport Manager Bhalchandra Behere.

Strategic priorities: A "Green and Smart" Thane

Commissioner Rao emphasised that the civic body is committed to improving the "Quality of Life" for Thanekars. The core objectives of the 2026–27 budget include:

Sustainable Infrastructure: Accelerated work on transport infrastructure to ensure faster commuting.

Educational Transformation: A major push to modernise municipal schools and provide high-quality education.

Health & Wellness: Increased investment in healthcare facilities and medical equipment.

Environmental Protection: Sustainable measures for a "Green Thane" and dedicated funds for environmental conservation.

Social Welfare: Focused schemes for women, senior citizens, and marginalised communities.

Administrative Reform: Emphasis on transparency and efficiency in municipal operations.

Fiscal review and adjustments (2025–26)

During the presentation, the Commissioner also provided a revised look at the previous fiscal year (2025–26). While revenue from departments like Water Supply and Town Development saw a slight dip, the city benefited from higher-than-expected government grants.

Notably, for the AMRUT 2.0 project, the corporation successfully secured Rs 98.68 crore in interest-free financial assistance from the Central Government, eliminating the need for planned high-interest loans.

Also Watch:

"We are committed to providing a better standard of living for our citizens. This budget is a testament to our focus on sustainable development, financial discipline, and social welfare without putting additional financial pressure on the taxpayers," stated Commissioner Saurabh Rao during the post-budget press conference.

The session was attended by Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi, Leader of the House Hanumant Jagdale, and other prominent floor leaders and officials.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/