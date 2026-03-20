Thane Municipal Corporation Backs Naming New Railway Station Between Thane & Mulund After 'Dharmveer Anand Dighe' |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution supporting the naming of the upcoming railway station between Thane and Mulund after late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, popularly known as ‘Dharmveer’.

The proposal to name the station after Dharmveer Anand Dighe gained momentum after Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske raised the demand in Parliament earlier this week on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister and party chief Eknath Shinde.

According to a Mid-day report citing an official statement, the resolution was passed during a general body meeting, endorsing the naming of the new station being constructed by Central Railway. The station is part of efforts to ease congestion on the heavily used suburban corridor between Thane and Mulund.

The project aims to reduce pressure on the existing Thane railway station by catering to the growing passenger load in the region, offering much-needed relief to daily commuters.

Initially estimated at over Rs 250 crore, the project was to be funded by the civic body under the Smart City initiative, with construction to be carried out by the Railways. However, delays in approvals led to cost escalations, leading the Railways to seek additional funding from the corporation.

Following sustained efforts by leaders, including MPs Shrikant Shinde and Mhaske, the issue was escalated to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Discussions were also held by Eknath Shinde, urging the Railways to bear the full project cost in view of the civic body’s strained finances after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaishnaw agreed that the Railways would take on the entire financial burden and informed state leaders that a formal proposal had been sent to the Railway Board for approval.

The general body also passed a separate resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vaishnaw, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and MPs Shrikant Shinde and Mhaske for their roles in securing financial relief for the civic body.

Civic officials said the decision to name the station after Dighe reflects his contributions to Thane’s social and political landscape, calling it a matter of pride for residents. The move has been widely welcomed across the Thane–Mulund region, with expectations that the new station will improve connectivity and streamline suburban rail travel.

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