Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Pushes To Name New Thane-Mulund Station After Late Party Leader Anand Dighe | File Pic

Thane: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has demanded that the upcoming railway station between Thane and Mulund in Maharashtra be named after late party leader Anand Dighe.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved Rs 250 crore for the construction of the new station, and the proposal has been forwarded to the Railway Board, a release from the Thane MP's office said.

"The new station between Thane and Mulund should be named 'Dharmveer Anand Dighe Station'," the MP demanded in Parliament on Monday on behalf of state Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde, the release said.

Dighe was a senior Shiv Sena leader and mentor to Shinde.

Highlighting commuter issues, Mhaske said railways remain the primary mode of transport for Thane's population of around 26 lakh, and the new station would help decongest the busy Thane railway station.

Mhaske also urged early approval of a Rs 949 crore proposal submitted under the Amrut Bharat Station scheme for the major upgradation of Thane station.

He raised several other demands, including the reopening of an emergency medical clinic at Thane station and the restoration of senior citizen concessions discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MP further sought increased frequency of special and suburban trains, including services between Mumbai and Chiplun (in Ratnagiri district), and additional shuttle locals connecting Thane with Kasara, Karjat and Khopoli (in Raigad district).

He also demanded a halt for Duronto Express trains at key stations such as Thane, Kalyan, Panvel and Dadar, and speeding up of infrastructure works, including foot overbridges, escalators and platform extensions.

Mhaske also sought improved rail connectivity to the Navi Mumbai airport and transfer of maintenance control of certain stations from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to Central Railway, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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