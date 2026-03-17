BMC Launches 'Mumbai Clean League' To Promote Awareness On Cleanliness & Hygiene; Actor Akshay Kumar Named Official Ambassador

Mumbai: In a bold move to scrub the city’s image and climb the ranks of the national cleanliness mission, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officially launched the ‘Mumbai Clean League’ on Tuesday. This innovative initiative transforms mundane civic duties into a high-stakes, city-wide competition, aiming to turn every area into a champion of hygiene.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The campaign received a major boost with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar stepping in as the official brand ambassador. Known for his advocacy of sanitation, Kumar is now the face of Mumbai's local swachhata revolution.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'30 Minutes Can Make A Difference': Akshay Kumar

During the launch event, he stressed that the city’s beauty depends on the collective effort of its residents, noting that just 30 minutes for cleanliness can make a massive difference. He urged every Mumbaikar to spend half an hour a week tending to their immediate surroundings to build a healthier future.

The 'Mumbai Clean League' is designed to be inclusive, inviting participation from all corners of the city. The league features dedicated categories for housing societies, slums, markets and gardens to ensure a level playing field. While housing societies are challenged to implement waste segregation and composting, slum communities are being encouraged to lead drives to keep common passages and shared facilities pristine.

QR Codes Placed For Tracking

To ensure transparency and real-time monitoring, the BMC has integrated a digital tracking system. Participants are provided with unique QR codes placed at strategic locations within their premises. By scanning these codes, residents can submit photos of their efforts, track their 'League Points' and report waste collection updates directly to a centralised dashboard. Top-performing societies and wards are likely slated to receive civic grants and special recognition from the BMC.

BMC believes that the competitive element will foster a sense of ownership among citizens. By gamifying hygiene, the corporation hopes to move away from heavy fines toward a culture of voluntary participation. As the league kicks off, all eyes are on Mumbai’s wards to see which locality will emerge as the 'Cleanest in the City.'

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/