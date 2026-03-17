Mumbai Infra News: BMC Proposes Local Area Plans Around Metro Line 3 Stations To Guide Transit-Oriented Development

BMC plans Local Area Plans around Mumbai Metro Line 3 stations to improve land use, traffic circulation and infrastructure planning | File Photo

Mumbai, March 16: The BMC has proposed preparing Local Area Plans (LAPs) for areas surrounding Mumbai Metro Line 3 stations. The exercise will leverage satellite imagery, field surveys and traffic studies to evaluate land use, infrastructure and existing urban conditions. The proposal is scheduled to be presented to the civic Standing Committee for approval on Wednesday.

Study to analyse land use and infrastructure

As per the proposal, the BMC will study land-use patterns using satellite imagery, surveys, traffic counts, parking assessments and circulation mapping, all verified through on-site inspections.

Planners will prepare land-use maps and situation analysis reports, along with road structure plans for key roads (12–45 m wide), assessing road conditions, components and development obstacles.

The civic administration will also draft cost estimates and road design proposals, excluding beautification works, and develop road design proposals along with detailed reports.

Integrated planning around Metro stations

The BMC will prepare LAPs for each metro station area, covering existing land use, planning proposals, development policies, infrastructure interventions, road designs with cost estimates and an implementation framework. Integrated project reports will combine the LAPs, traffic circulation and road layout plans for the identified areas.

"The work will involve collecting land ownership and plot-size data, conducting road and household surveys, and studying traffic, pedestrian and parking patterns to prepare circulation plans," said a civic official. The outcome will be a draft integrated LAP with road and circulation layouts to guide future development around metro stations.

Phase-wise implementation planned

In the first phase, Local Area Planning will be undertaken for four stations under Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 33(23) on Transit Oriented Development, with administrative approval already granted.

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The phase is estimated to cost Rs 1.37 crore (Rs 34.40 lakh per station), exempt from GST. The same station-wise cost will apply to the remaining stations with an additional 10% provision. The exercise will eventually cover all 27 stations on Mumbai Metro Line 3 and is targeted for completion by March 31, 2028.

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