Viral Video: Actor Aastad Kale Loses Cool While Performing On Stage In Mumbai; Snaps At Person Speaking 'Loudly' On Call Amid Show |

Mumbai: A viral video of actor Aastad Kale halting a live performance to reprimand a disruptive audience member has reignited discussions around theatre etiquette and audience responsibility. The incident, which unfolded mid-performance, has drawn widespread attention on social media, with many backing the actor’s reaction while others debate the tone of his response.

The episode occurred during a staging of the Marathi play 'Savita Damodar Paranjpe' at the ongoing Sanskriti Kaladarpan Commercial Theatre Festival at Yashwant Natya Mandir in Mumbai's Matunga. According to reports, the play was progressing smoothly when a member of the audience began speaking loudly on a mobile phone, causing a noticeable disturbance inside the auditorium.

Kale Calls Out Person For Talking Loudly On Mobile Phone

Visibly affected by the interruption, Kale paused the performance and directly addressed the individual from the stage. In a stern response, he called out the behaviour, remarking that if the person wished to continue their phone conversation, the actors could take over that role while the audience member could step up and perform the play instead. The unexpected confrontation momentarily brought the show to a halt.

The video clip capturing Kale’s reaction has since gone viral, triggering a wave of reactions online. Several users have supported the actor, arguing that such disruptions undermine the efforts of performers and ruin the experience for others. Others, however, have debated whether the public reprimand could have been handled differently.

Shortly after the incident, Kale regained composure and apologised to the audience for interrupting the performance and for his strong reaction. The play was then resumed without further disruption.

Incident Raises Debate Over Theatre Etiquette

The incident has once again highlighted the unique challenges of live theatre. Unlike films, television shows, or OTT content, which are pre-recorded and allow for retakes, stage performances rely on uninterrupted concentration and real-time execution. Even minor distractions, such as a ringing phone or loud conversation, can break the actors’ flow and impact the overall performance.

Despite repeated announcements requesting audiences to keep their phones on silent and avoid disturbances, such incidents continue to surface. Kale’s reaction, now widely circulated online, has brought renewed focus to the need for stricter adherence to basic theatre norms, ensuring that both performers and audiences can fully engage in the live experience.

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