Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Is Karan Sonawane Coming Back? Eliminated Contestant's 'Picture Abhi Baki Hai' Post Sparks Online Speculation

Karan Sonawane eliminated from Bigg Boss Marathi 6 |

Karan Sonawane was eliminated from Bigg Boss Marathi 6 in Week 5, alongside Ayush Sanjeev. However, a cryptic post shared by Karan on social media after his eviction has sparked speculation among fans that he might return to the show. Is a comeback on the cards, or is he hinting at something entirely different? Let’s take a closer look at his post and the fan theories surrounding it.

Karan Sonawane |

After being evicted from the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house, Karan took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Bigg Boss journey ends here. #TrophyNotKomingToThane this time." He further asked his fans to believe in magic while thanking them for their constant support. However, in another story, Karan wrote, "Picture abhi baki hai mere dost," which left many wondering what exactly he was hinting at.

Karan Sonawane |

A user shared a screenshot of his Instagram story on a Reddit thread titled, "Is Karan coming back? Latest story on Instagram." In response, one user commented, "Yes. He is coming back to reality." Another speculated, "Secret room most probably." Meanwhile, others claimed that it could simply be a way to grab attention.

Two eliminations took place in Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 5. Ayush, who had been unwell inside the house, exited the show, while Karan was eliminated after receiving the lowest number of votes. As both contestants were shown their journey videos, Karan said, "I am thankful that I got this platform, and I will always be," leaving the show on an emotional note. Ayush added, "It was a wonderful journey which I will cherish always."

The recent promo also hints that Rakhi Sawant might be eliminated from Bigg Boss Marathi 6. The promo shows her being called out by Bigg Boss for creating chaos inside the house. After an elimination order was announced, Bigg Boss instructed the team to escort Rakhi out, leaving many viewers wondering whether she had entered the show only as a short-term guest.

New episodes of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 releases at 8 pm on Colors Marathi. Fans can also stream the latest episodes online on Jio Hotstar.