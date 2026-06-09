Vadhvan Port Project: Afcons Wins ₹5,301 Crore Contract To Build World’s Second-Longest Breakwater

Afcons Infrastructure secures a major marine engineering contract for the 10.14-km breakwater at Maharashtra’s upcoming Vadhvan Port | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 9: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd announced on Tuesday via an official statement that it has received the Letter of Award today from the Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL) for the construction of a 10.14 km-long breakwater at the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra.

The project award value is Rs 5,301 crore. This, when completed, will be the second-longest breakwater in the world. Envisioned as India’s largest public port and one of the world’s biggest container ports, Vadhvan Port will have a handling capacity of 23.2 million TEUs, positioning India prominently on the global trade map.

Afcons leadership comments on the project

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Chairman, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, said, "This work order is a testament to Afcons’ proven expertise in delivering complex and large-scale marine infrastructure projects. The Vadhvan breakwater project will be a strategic enabler for India’s ambition to become a global maritime hub."

S Paramasivan, Managing Director, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, said, “It is a moment of immense pride for us to secure one of the world’s landmark marine projects. This project showcases India’s growing expertise in executing complex infrastructure on a global scale. We are confident that the successful completion of this project will further strengthen our Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat.”

Afcons’ track record in marine projects

In India, Afcons has delivered several landmark marine projects. Internationally, Afcons has executed several complex marine projects, including the Bulk Jetty at Port of Sohar, Oman, one of the world’s deepest ports; the New Owendo International Port in Gabon, completed in a record time of 18 months and recognised as the fastest completed port project in West Africa; and the Sulphur Jetty in Kuwait, a comprehensive EPC berth facility with trestles, equipment, and structural works, the company said.

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It is noteworthy that Afcons Infrastructure Ltd has been recognised by Engineering News-Record (ENR), USA, as the 8th largest marine and port facilities contractor globally.

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