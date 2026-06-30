Vadhvan Port Project Accelerates Skill Development Drive, Reviews Manpower Plan To Train Local Workforce |

Navi mumbai: With construction of the ambitious Vadhvan Port project gathering pace, Vadhvan Port Project Ltd. (VPPL) and the Maharashtra government have stepped up efforts to create a skilled local workforce, reviewing progress of the Vadhvan Port Skill Development Programme at a high-level meeting held in Mumbai on Monday.

High-Level Meeting in Mumbai

The review, attended by senior officials from the state government, VPPL, the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) and the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), focused on aligning workforce development with the port project's future manpower requirements.

A major highlight of the meeting was the presentation of the Manpower Study Projections Report, which outlines projected employment opportunities, technical competencies and job roles across various phases of the greenfield port project. The report is expected to serve as a roadmap for synchronising skill development initiatives with construction timelines.

Government's Commitment

"The Government of Maharashtra remains committed to building a responsive and future-oriented skilling ecosystem that aligns with emerging industrial requirements," Additional Chief Secretary (Skill Development) Manisha Verma said during the meeting.

VPPL Chairman and Managing Director Gaurav Dayal said the partnership between the port authority, the state government and industry stakeholders would ensure that local youth are equipped to benefit from the project. "The collaboration between VPPL, the Government of Maharashtra and industry partners will help create a sustainable talent pipeline, ensuring that local youth are equipped with the competencies required to participate in the development and long-term operations of Vadhvan Port," he said.

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Officials also reviewed the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between VPPL and the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training. Under the initiative, four training batches have commenced at ITI Vangaon and ITI Palghar.

Courses in Fitter Fabrication, Digital Mitra and Assistant Electrician are being conducted at ITI Vangaon, while ITI Palghar has launched a specialised Manual Metal Arc Welding course. Each batch comprises 30 trainees.

According to VPPL, more than 7,000 students have already been trained through 24 skill development programmes under the initiative. The programme will continue to expand as the Vadhvan Port project progresses, ensuring the availability of a skilled and industry-ready workforce for one of India's largest maritime infrastructure projects.

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