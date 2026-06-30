Maharashtra Govt May Invoke MCOCA In TET Paper Leak Case, Announces Online Exam Reforms In Assembly | ChatGPT

Mumbai: Facing mounting criticism over the alleged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced in the Legislative Assembly that it is considering invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against those involved in the case, while also initiating major reforms in the conduct of recruitment examinations.

Minister's Statement in House

Making a statement in the Assembly, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said the government is committed to taking the toughest possible action against the perpetrators and will not spare anyone found responsible for compromising the integrity of the examination process.

"The government is examining the possibility of applying MCOCA against the accused if the investigation establishes the existence of an organised crime syndicate behind the paper leak," Bhuse said.

Three Arrested So Far

The minister informed the House that three accused have been arrested so far and remain in police custody, while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is carrying out a comprehensive investigation into the case.

According to Bhuse, the accused were apprehended during a police operation while allegedly attempting to sell the TET question paper. Investigators recovered a copy of the examination paper a day before the scheduled June 28 test, enabling authorities to prevent the compromised examination from being conducted.

Case Registered in Ahilyanagar

He said a case was registered on June 27 at Kolgaon Police Station in Ahilyanagar district under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982. The accused have been charged with illegally obtaining the question paper, collecting huge sums of money from candidates and possessing the paper for illegal distribution.

The minister further informed the Assembly that the investigation has expanded beyond Maharashtra. Two police teams have been dispatched to Bihar, while separate teams have been sent to Haryana and Delhi to identify and apprehend other members of the alleged interstate network.

In a significant policy announcement, Bhuse said the state government will constitute a high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary to prepare a roadmap for conducting TET and other state-level examinations through a computer-based online system. The move is aimed at enhancing transparency, strengthening security and preventing future paper leaks.

The TET-2026 examination was postponed on Saturday, just a day before it was scheduled to be held, after police uncovered evidence that a portion of the question paper had been leaked. The incident has triggered a political storm, with the Opposition demanding accountability and questioning the government's handling of recruitment examinations, while the state has assured strict legal action and systemic reforms to restore public confidence.

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