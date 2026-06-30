MCZMA Clears Design Changes For Marine Drive Tunnel Project, Recommends Sea-Side Promenade Expansion To Centre | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive is set for a major transformation, with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) clearing crucial design changes to the P D Mello Orange Gate–Marine Drive underground tunnel project, including an extensive lane reconfiguration, while separately recommending a sea-side promenade expansion to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) for final approval.

Promenade Expansion Recommended

The decisions were taken during the 198th meeting of the MCZMA held on June 16 while considering revised proposals submitted by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the ambitious East-West underground road corridor connecting the Eastern Freeway with the Mumbai Coastal Road.

The revised design aims to address the anticipated traffic surge once the tunnel becomes operational. According to MMRDA, the existing Marine Drive carriageway, which currently has four lanes in each direction, will be reconfigured into a 3+3+3+4 lane arrangement. The plan provides three lanes towards Nariman Point, three dedicated lanes for vehicles exiting the tunnel towards Nariman Point, three lanes for traffic entering the tunnel towards the Eastern Freeway, while retaining four lanes towards Girgaon.

Addressing Traffic Surge

Officials told the authority that without the additional lanes, the tunnel's benefits would be undermined by bottlenecks at its western exit near Saifee Hospital.

Since landward expansion is constrained by existing development, MMRDA has proposed extending the promenade towards the sea. The agency said the widened promenade would not only create space for the additional carriageway but also preserve the structural stability and the iconic Queen's Necklace profile of Marine Drive.

Bottleneck Concerns

The authority granted CRZ clearance for the revised underground road alignment passing through CRZ-II and CRZ-II (No Development Zone) areas, noting that the changes primarily involve modifications to the alignment, road widening at the Eastern Freeway end and associated infrastructure. It imposed several conditions, including implementation of a traffic management plan, disaster management measures, construction during low tide wherever required, installation of noise barriers and strict environmental safeguards.

However, because the proposed promenade extension falls within the CRZ-IB (intertidal) area, it required a separate application. Acting on recommendations made earlier by the Expert Appraisal Committee of the Centre, MMRDA submitted an independent proposal for the promenade.

The proposed waterfront extension will measure approximately 120 metres in length and up to 60 metres in width, covering nearly 2,298 square metres, of which about 2,239 square metres falls within the CRZ-IB zone.

The Orange Gate–Marine Drive underground tunnel is a key component of Mumbai's future East-West connectivity network, linking the Eastern Freeway, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and the Mumbai Coastal Road. Officials said the project is expected to ease congestion at P. D'Mello Road and significantly reduce travel time between South Mumbai and the eastern suburbs while improving traffic distribution across the city's expanding road network.

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