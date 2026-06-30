Maharashtra Govt Assures Wider Health Insurance Coverage, Promises Meeting On BMC-Run Seven Hills Hospital Future

Seven Hills Hospital | Seven Hills Hospital official website.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday assured the Legislative Assembly that it is working to widen the reach of its flagship health insurance schemes by bringing more charitable and private hospitals on board, while also promising to address concerns over the future of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Seven Hills Hospital.

Cashless Treatment for Poor

Replying to a calling attention motion, Minister of State for Health Meghana Bordikar said the government has intensified efforts to ensure that economically weaker sections receive cashless medical treatment under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. She said major private and charitable hospitals have been directed to implement the scheme, and discussions are underway to persuade more institutions to participate.

Bordikar informed the House that several rounds of meetings have already been held with leading hospitals and the government remains committed to expanding the network of empanelled healthcare facilities across the state.

MLA Raises Denial Issue

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, who alleged that many hospitals continue to deny treatment under government health schemes, leaving patients to bear medical expenses running into Rs 20–25 lakh. He urged the government to strictly enforce the implementation of state-sponsored healthcare schemes in all charitable hospitals to ensure affordable treatment for the poor.

The debate also focused on reports that the BMC is considering leasing Seven Hills Hospital to a private operator. Congress MLAs Amin Patel and Aslam Sheikh opposed the move, asserting that the public hospital should continue to serve local residents and economically disadvantaged patients rather than being privatised.

Minister's Clarification

Responding to the concerns, Bordikar clarified that Seven Hills Hospital is administered by the BMC. However, she assured members that the state government would convene a meeting with civic authorities to examine the issue and consider the suggestions raised by legislators.

The minister also highlighted that hospitals such as Apex Hospital are already providing cashless treatment under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme and are extending healthcare services to beneficiaries of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar called for establishing more charitable hospitals in Mumbai's suburbs to improve access to affordable healthcare. Acknowledging concerns over inadequate infrastructure and staff shortages in several charitable hospitals, Bordikar said the government has stepped up inspections and monitoring to improve the quality of healthcare services.

She reiterated that the government will continue engaging with hospitals across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to expand the coverage of public health insurance schemes and strengthen access to affordable, quality medical care.

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