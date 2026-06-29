Mumbai Police Constable Overpowers Machete-Wielding Man At CSMT, Arrests 22-Year-Old After Public Panic

Pc Vishal Gade (L) |

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man who allegedly created panic outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) by brandishing a sharp machete in broad daylight was arrested by the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg (MRA Marg) Police following swift intervention by a police constable attached to the Commissioner of Police's office.

Panic Triggers, No Injuries

Although no one was injured in the incident, the episode triggered fear among commuters and pedestrians in the busy CSMT area. According to police, the accused has been identified as Waqar Anwar Shaikh (22). He had reportedly come to the CSMT area from Thane along with his girlfriend for an outing. Following an argument between the two, Waqar allegedly pulled out a sharp machete from his bag and began waving it around, threatening the woman as well as people present nearby.

Police said information about the incident was also received through a post on social media platform X. At the same time, Police Constable Vishal Gade, who was on his way to report for duty at the Mumbai Police Headquarters, noticed the accused brandishing the weapon.

Social Media Alert

Displaying remarkable courage and presence of mind, Constable Gade approached the accused from behind, overpowered him and gained control of the machete, thereby preventing a potentially serious incident.

Upon receiving information, Assistant Police Inspector Sandhya Nikam of MRA Marg Police Station reached the spot with her team. The police subsequently took the accused into custody, seized the weapon and ensured the safety of the woman involved.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused and the woman knew each other and that the incident stemmed from a personal dispute. Investigators have also found that the accused has a criminal history, with several cases previously registered against him. MRA Marg Police have registered a case and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind carrying the weapon and to verify his criminal antecedents.

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