Vadape–Thane Highway Expansion On Old Mumbai-Nashik Highway Nears Completion With 92 Per Cent Work Complete

The Vadape–Thane highway expansion has reached 92% completion, with the remaining railway overbridge work progressing | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 7, 2026: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has completed 92% of the work on the ambitious 23.8-km Vadape–Thane Road (VTR) expansion project, with all major civil works, except the railway overbridge, expected to be completed by August 2026.

Project Nears Completion

The project, being executed on the Old Mumbai-Nashik National Highway, is aimed at easing chronic congestion on one of the busiest freight and commuter corridors connecting Thane, Bhiwandi and Nashik.

Once completed, the highway will be widened into an eight-lane corridor with two-lane service roads on both sides, significantly improving traffic flow, particularly for heavy commercial vehicles accessing Bhiwandi's warehouse hub.

According to the latest progress report, 22.46 km of the 23.8-km main carriageway, or 94%, has been completed. Construction of the 18.35-km service roads is also nearing completion, with 17.40 km, or 95%, already finished.

Major Structures Progress

Among the project's key structures, three major bridges — Kalwa Creek Bridge, Kasheli Creek Bridge and the Vadape Flyover — have been completed. Work on the 84-metre railway overbridge, which has emerged as the only major pending structure, has reached 72%.

Officials said girder launching began after the Railway Department granted permission on May 25, with completion targeted for September 2026.

The project also includes 10 vehicular underpasses (VUPs) designed to eliminate traffic bottlenecks and improve local connectivity. Seven underpasses — at Yewai, Walshind, Sonale, Saravali, Dive LVUP, Dive VUP and Kharegaon — have already been completed.

The remaining three underpasses are in the final stages. The Pimplas VUP has achieved 75% progress, with its structure complete and approach roads pending because they share alignment with the railway overbridge.

The Ovali VUP has reached 82% completion and is expected to be ready by August, while the Mankoli-Motagaon VUP stands at 75% and is also scheduled for completion next month.

Boost To Regional Connectivity

The Vadape–Thane expansion project forms an important part of the traffic dispersal strategy linked to the Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg. It is expected to improve connectivity between Thane, Bhiwandi and Nashik while reducing travel delays caused by increasing freight movement and industrial traffic in the region.

The project is being executed at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,182 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). Once the railway overbridge is completed later this year, the entire corridor is expected to become fully operational.

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The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will bear the upfront cost of the project. NHAI will repay MSRDC in instalments over a 15-year period, ensuring a sustainable financial framework. The highway expansion is an NHAI project being executed by MSRDC.

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