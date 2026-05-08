Maharashtra Approves Phase 1 Of 14-Lane Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor; All About The ₹31,793 Crore Mega Project

Representational image | file photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government granted administrative approval for the first phase of the ambitious Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Transport Corridor (MMTC), a 14-lane access-controlled transport corridor aimed at transforming connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). According to a government resolution issued by the Urban Development Department on Thursday, the first phase of the project has been estimated at Rs 31,793.47 crore.

The 126.06-km corridor is expected to serve as a major infrastructure link connecting key projects, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

Details Of The Proposed Corridor

The proposed corridor will pass through 104 villages across Vasai, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ambernath, Panvel, Uran, Pen and Alibaug talukas, as reported by the Indian Express. It will also connect several major national highways and expressways, including NH-48 (Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway), NH-848, NH-61, the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and NH-66 (Mumbai-Goa Highway).

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Under Phase 1, a 96.41-km stretch from Navghar in Vasai taluka to Balavali in Pen taluka will be developed. The corridor is expected to majorly ease congestion on Mumbai’s existing road network and reduce travel time across the region by nearly 90 minutes. It is also expected to improve connectivity to ports, logistics hubs, industrial corridors and upcoming infrastructure projects within the MMR.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) was appointed as the implementing agency for the project. Officials confirmed that the corridor will be executed on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis under the public-private partnership model. The approval follows decisions taken during the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee meeting held on March 11.

According to the report citing the government resolution, the project cost includes Rs 21,533.66 crore towards construction expenses along with financing costs, contingencies, GST, insurance and escalation charges. Earlier, the state cabinet had also approved Rs 22,250 crore for land acquisition and Rs 14,763 crore towards interest liabilities.

The state government approved viability gap funding (VGF) of Rs 6,259.32 crore, which accounts for nearly 19.8 per cent of the project cost. The proposal will now be forwarded to the Centre’s Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) for further approval. The toll collection on the corridor will be fully digital using FASTag, GPS and distance-based tolling technology through nine proposed interchanges.

The Maharashtra government has set a three-year deadline for completion of the project and directed authorities to prioritise the overlapping stretch near Mote Karanjade connected to the NHAI’s Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway (VME) Spur project within 18 months.

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