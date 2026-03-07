Maharashtra Budget 2026–27: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Mega Infrastructure And Housing Push For Mumbai Metropolitan Region | VIDEO

CM Devendra Fadnavis | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, March 6: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced a series of major infrastructure and development initiatives for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) while presenting the Maharashtra Budget for 2026–27 in the state legislature.

The announcements covered large-scale projects in railways, metro networks, roads, housing and urban development, aimed at transforming Mumbai into a global economic hub over the next two decades.

Urbanisation strategy and economic targets

Addressing the House, Fadnavis said the state government is preparing for rapid urbanisation in the coming years. He noted that by 2047, nearly 70 percent of Maharashtra’s population is expected to live in urban areas, with cities contributing 75 to 80 percent of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

To manage this growth, the government plans to establish more than 10 empowered urban authorities, develop over 50 well-planned multi-use urban clusters and fully digitise services provided by urban local bodies.

The Chief Minister said the government has set a target to expand the economy of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from the current $140 billion to $300 billion by 2030. As part of this vision, a series of urban development and connectivity projects have been proposed across the region.

LIVE | Interaction with the media after presenting Maharashtra Budget 2026-27



🕓 3.52pm | 6-3-2026📍Vidhan Bhavan, Mumbai.#Maharashtra #Budget4ViksitMaharashtra https://t.co/C3ltgIgVqg — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 6, 2026

Housing and slum redevelopment plans

In the housing sector, the government plans to undertake a large-scale redevelopment of slum settlements through the Slum Rehabilitation Authority. The plan includes redevelopment for nearly 20 lakh slum dwellers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, along with the construction of 10 lakh affordable housing units, including rental homes.

To prevent the emergence of new slums, the government will introduce a GIS-based mapping system under a “No New Slum Framework,” which will later be extended to other cities in the state.

Startup and innovation hub at Wadala

The Chief Minister also highlighted initiatives aimed at boosting innovation and economic growth. A 130-acre plot has been allocated at Wadala for the development of a world-class startup and innovation hub, which is expected to attract technology firms, entrepreneurs and investment.

Progress on bullet train corridor

Fadnavis further informed the House that work on three stations between Thane and Talasari on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. The government also plans to develop surrounding areas near the Virar, Boisar and Thane bullet train stations to maximise the economic benefits of the high-speed rail project.

Metro expansion and underground transport projects

The Chief Minister also mentioned several ongoing metro and underground transport projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Among them is the Rs 23,487-crore fully underground Metro Line 11 connecting Wadala to the Gateway of India, with further extensions towards Dharavi, Bandra station and Bandra Terminus.

Another key project is the Rs 22,862-crore Metro Line 8 connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Other metro expansions include the Navi Mumbai Metro Line 2 connecting Taloja and Khandeshwar at an estimated cost of Rs 5,575 crore. In addition, the government has proposed several underground tunnels in Mumbai, including corridors connecting Orange Gate to Marine Drive via the Eastern Freeway, Goregaon to Mulund, Thane to Borivali, Kharghar to Turbhe and Bandra-Kurla Complex to the international airport.

Elevated corridors and sea link projects

The Budget also outlined plans for elevated corridors and sea links to improve connectivity across the metropolitan region. These include elevated roads linking Sewri to Worli, Airoli to Katai Naka, Thane to Navi Mumbai International Airport and Atal Setu to the Mumbai–Pune Expressway.

Work will also continue on major coastal connectivity projects such as the Bandra–Versova Sea Link and the Versova–Dahisar–Bhayander link.

Uttan–Virar sea bridge proposal

In addition, the state government has proposed a massive Rs 58,754-crore Uttan–Virar sea bridge to connect Mumbai with the Vadhavan Port corridor, further strengthening regional connectivity and economic activity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

