Vaccination in Mumbai: Glitches in Co-Win app cause delay

Due to technical glitches in the Co-Win application of the central government, the health officers and medical staff of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had to work till late night until 2am on Friday informing all the beneficiaries about their vaccination centres and timings. Officials said as they were aware about the application not working they activated all the ward-war rooms to intimate all the beneficiaries immediately.



Civic officials said they all were waiting for the beneficiaries list which were supposed to come from the state health department by Friday morning following which all of them would have been intimated through Co-Win app. But unfortunately the application got crashed and they have to pull-up their socks to inform all the beneficiaries manually.



“We all were busy in the last minute preparation of the vaccination centres but later in the evening we got to know about applications slowed down following which information were not sent. So we informed all the ward-war room to call and messages to all beneficiaries who will be vaccinated on the first day,” said one of the healthcare worker, who si the part of the drive.



Dr Mohan Joshi, dean, Sion hospital said “He got a call on early morning on Saturday from the ward-war room giving all details and timing for the vaccination.”



Meanwhile, some healthcare workers complained that they were intimated by the BMC that they were to get vaccinated on Saturday only a few hours earlier. However some of them were not even aware whether they have been selected for the vaccination drive. “We didn't receive any SMS nor call from the civic body,” one of them said.



However, the healthcare workers at the JJ hospital did not sleep for the last two days since they got to know they have been selected as one of the six centres for COVAXIN. “On Thursday night we were informed of setting up a centre and we all were busy in that and until Friday night we did not receive the list of beneficiaries. So around 10pm on Friday we were asked to make a list offline and call all the beneficiaries for the vaccination drive due to which all were awake till Saturday morning calling everyone,” he said.