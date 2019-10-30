Uzbek woman threatens suicide unless cop who 'raped' her is arrested

Mumbai: The 35-year-old woman from Uzbekistan who had registered an offence of rape against a police inspector Bhanudas alias Anil Jadhav, has threatened to commit suicide unless Jadhav is arrested. On Wednesday, the woman met Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve and demanded Jadhav's arrest. "We met the commissioner who assured that the accused will soon be arrested," said the woman's lawyer Nitin Satpute. The woman has also accused Jadhav of murder.

On October 10, the woman had lodged a First Information Report at Chembur police station against Jadhav, accusing him of rape. Jadhav, currently posted in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune, is under suspension following his arrest in a bribery case. The woman alleged that Jadhav had been raping her for eight years under the pretext of marriage. She claimed to have a five-year-old child from Jadhav and alleged he had made her undergo two abortions.

The woman first came in contact with Jadhav in 2004 when she needed help with her visa extension. She had come here in order to look for work in the film industry and Jadhav had told her he knew producers.

On Sunday, a team from Mumbai Police had visited Jadhav's Pune farmhouse in Parli village on Sunday, to find the skeletal remains of the two persons buried there, as the woman claimed. The team failed to find the exact spot on the five-acre plot.

The woman had accompanied the team and the entire search operation was recorded on video in the presence of the executive magistrate. The woman could not tell police the exact spot where the bodies had been dumped, after which the operation was called off.

She has accused Jadhav of two murders, saying, first, Jadhav had buried the body of a woman who had died of a drug overdose in his farmhouse and when the woman's brother had come looking for her, he too had been shot by Jadhav and buried at the spot.