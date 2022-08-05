'Utsav 75 Thane' festival to be celebrated in collaboration with TMC on Independence Day |

Thane: 'Utsav 75 Thane' will be celebrated in the city in collaboration with Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on the occasion of the Amritmahotsav year of Indian Independence. On the occasion of this festival, a bike rally has been organized on Independence Day. In this rally, hundreds of bikers will take a long journey with a message.

With the theme 'Safety while driving', these bikers will leave from Kalpataru Parkside, Dhokali at 6 am and travel along the 4 historical lakes of the city to Dada Kondke Amphitheatre, where the rally will end.

Thane Municipal Corporation and "Utsav 75 Thane" Committee have appealed to more and more citizens to participate in this rally by taking bikes, scooters, electric scooters or any vehicle in the city.

This unique bike rally is organized by R4C which stands for 'Ride for Cause'.

In order to participate in the bike rally, the citizens have been requested to contact Rajiv Shah on 9820186977 and Nikita Rahalkar on 9930009066.