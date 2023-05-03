US: Suspect arrested for shooting 5 neighbours in Texas after massive FBI manhunt | Twitter

A man suspected of killing five of his neighbors in a shooting near Houston on Friday has been arrested. According to NBC News and CNN, the man believed to be 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa was arrested in Cut and Shoot, Texas.

The victims were all from Honduras and included a nine-year-old child. The suspect is accused of killing five of his neighbors after an argument about his practice-shooting with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle nearby.

Manhunt Led by FBI

The incident last week prompted a massive manhunt led by the FBI. On Tuesday, the FBI Houston office tweeted that the search was occurring in the US, as well as "across the border." Authorities had also offered a reward of $80,000 (£64,000) for information leading to his arrest. Officials say he was captured just one county over - about 20 miles (32km) - from where the shooting took place.

Awaiting Fingerprint Results

Authorities are awaiting fingerprint results to confirm his identity, and a news conference is expected shortly. The FBI will be holding a news conference alongside local authorities in Texas on Tuesday night local time. Mr. Oropesa is a citizen of Mexico and has previously been deported four times, according to US media.

Community on Edge

Community member Dale Tiller expressed that they are on edge, nervous and scared before the news of arrest.

A BBC report stated that a makeshift memorial has been erected outside the home where the shooting took place. The Honduran Foreign Ministry identified the victims as Sonia Guzman, 28; Diana Velasquez, 21; Obdulia Molina, 31; Jonathan Caceres, 18, and Daniel Enrique Lazo, nine.