Uran: Two arrested with cannabis worth Rs 1.2 lakh, one accused flees

Mumbai, July 16: Uran police arrested two persons and seized cannabis worth Rs 1.2 lakh the midnight on Thursday. The accused had assembled at a garage to sell the contraband. One of the accused fled taking advantage of the darkness.

Police constable Kiran Mahajan received information that three persons were coming to Binni Garage in Uran to sell the cannabis. Based on the information, the Uran police carried out a raid at the Binni garage in Char Phata in Uran and caught two persons. However, the third accused managed to flee from the garage taking advantage of darkness.

“We received information around 8 pm on Thursday that three people in autorickshaw were coming at Binni Garage to sell the contraband. We laid a trap and around 11.45 pm, we raised the garage and three persons there,” said an official from Uran police station. He added that initially they refused that there were having the contraband but during the search, it was found hidden in pockets.

The arrested were identified as Pritam Nayar, 26, a resident of Uran and Rahul Dhumal, 26, both are rickshaw drivers. The third accused who fled has been identified as Vishal Pathare, 19, a resident of Uran.

Initially, they refused to have contraband in their possession. However, when police frisked them, they found green grass-like substance and seeds. When a senior police official smelt it, he found it cannabis. The total seizure of contraband was 5.9 kg, worth Rs 1,20,000.

They have been arrested under Section 20(b) and 8 C of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.