Uran Murder Case: Accused’s Friend Held For Helping To Dispose Of Body, BJP Leader Meets Commissioner

Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Two days after a taxi driver in Uran was arrested for killing his girlfriend of four years over suspicion of infidelity, the Uran police have arrested a second accused, Sohail Ismail Khan, 19, who helped the taxi driver Nizamuddin Ali, 28, in disposing of the body.

The accused Ali, originally from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, was married and has a two-year-old son who resides in Uran while the victim was unmarried and resided with her mother, brother and sister-in-law.

Ali, after killing Poonam Kshirsagar, 27, at Kalyan, brought the body to Chirner after which he called Khan for help to dump the body. Khan helped him locate a safe place and dispose of the body. Khan had worked at a Chinese stall in Chirner and was aware of the places in Chirner.

BJP Leader Demands Further Probe In Murder Case

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya met Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner, demanding a probe into the case as he claimed that two more people are involved in the case.

“There are two more accused in the case who used to threaten the girl. Police should investigate how was the girl lured by the men,” Somaiya claimed. However, the police have denied involvement of more people in the case except the two arrested already.

“Somaiya and the victim’s mother visited me as the mother wanted to know what exactly happened and I explained the same to her,” Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe said.

Police Inspector Confirms Sole Involvement In Murder

Uran senior police inspector Satish Nikam, said, “CCTV footage clearly shows only the victim and Ali in the car hence it is clear that no other person was involved in the killing. The accused had sought help from his friend to dispose of the body and he too was arrested.”

The police have also said that the murder had solely happened out of frequent arguments wherein the accused suspected the character of the victim.