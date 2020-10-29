University of Mumbai declares final year BCom and BMM results

The University of Mumbai (MU) declared online the results of final semester (Sem 6) examination of the Third Year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) programme on Thursday. A total of 49,293 students cleared the exam out of the 64,182 who appeared leading to a pass percentage of 95.79 with few results kept in reserve.

Final year BCom is one of the major exams of MU with a large number of students. The results of these examinations are published on the varsity's website www.mumresults.in. Along with Commerce, the results of final year semester 6 of the Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) programme was also announced on Thursday. A total of 3,957 students passed this exam out of a total of 4,940 students who had registered, out of which 4,909 students had appeared for the exam.

Vinod Patil, director and controller of board of examination and assessment of MU said, "For the convenience of students, the University for the first time has made available on the website a sample of all results of regular main examinations with semester 6 along with marks, grades and photographs. If students choose the name of their college and enter their seat number to view the sample marksheet, the mark sheet will be available to them in PDF format along with the photograph."

Suhas Pednekar, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of MU said, "It is our priority to announce results of all regular and backlog examinations of MU. The university has announced these important results in a short span of time as colleges have uploaded marks on the portal in time."